I’m a dating coach, and these are the six red flags that indicate your date is only interested in sexual activity.

As a dating coach, I’ve identified six red flags that indicate your date is only interested in sex.

DATING can be difficult, especially when you’re not sure if the person you’re talking to shares your interests.

If you’re looking for something more than a romp in the sack but aren’t sure if you and your date are on the same page, our expert’s advice will help you figure it out.

Persia Lawson, a dating expert, reveals the six red flags to watch out for if you’re worried they only want one thing…

“Let’s begin with the obvious,” Persia said.

‘What are you up to?’ you get a text late on a Saturday night.

“If they say they’ll send an Uber or come over to your house, but they never want to meet up during the day… then they’ve clearly demonstrated that they only want sex.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“This is obviously a booty call at the end of the night when they haven’t scored with anyone else.”

“Getting that pressure feeling is a red flag,” Persia said.

They may be physically aggressive with you from the beginning, or they may make sexual innuendos or jokes.

“They may make you feel uneasy by being overly forthright, which may make you feel uneasy.”

“When you’re with them, the interactions could be physical, but if they constantly mention sex and it’s always at the forefront of the dynamic when they’re messaging, that’s not a good sign.”

“If they say they’re just looking for a little fun or aren’t looking for anything serious,” Persia said.

“When someone has recently ended a serious relationship, this can happen.”

“However, if they say something similar to you, don’t waste your time.”

They’re clearly looking for a fun night out rather than a long-term relationship.

“Many people, especially women, don’t want to admit it, so they try to steer it down a more serious path, but it doesn’t work.”

“If they say they’re not looking for anything serious, they’re really saying, ‘I just want to bonk and bounce!'”

“Someone who keeps the contact or dynamic at the surface level is likely only looking for one type of intimacy,” Persia said.

“Their conversation may be superficial, and they may not be attempting to get to know you on a deeper level.”

“People will still ask the obvious questions from time to time, but chatting can feel rushed and impersonal.”

“On the other hand, some people want you to think they’re really deep, but they’re actually luring you in with a false sense of security, so…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.