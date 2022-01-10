I’m a dating expert, and I always tell my clients to see a lot of people at once by sticking to one simple rule.

I’m a dating expert, and I advise my clients to see multiple people at the same time by sticking to one simple rule.

DATING can be a draining experience, and one expert believes it’s because we’re doing it wrong.

A relationship expert and dating coach revealed that she encourages her clients to date multiple people at the same time in order to be more efficient with their time and love – and that there is only one rule they must follow.

The coach, who goes by the name Dating with Aly, revealed the mantra she teaches women to live by when it comes to dating in a video shared with her 55,000 TikTok followers: “If you’re not in a committed relationship, why are you committing to someone who hasn’t committed to you?”

She went on to say that she wishes women were more at ease with this question so they could date more freely instead of becoming overly focused on one potential match right away.

“Like this is exactly why you get so attached to a guy so early on, when he hasn’t even proven himself to you, when he isn’t even your boyfriend, when things aren’t even exclusive,” she explained.

“You wouldn’t be so consumed by this one guy if you were dating other people and weren’t putting all of your eggs in one basket for a basket that… hasn’t even proven to be worth it yet,” she reasoned.

Aly went on to say that telling a date that you’re seeing other people is perfectly fine.

In fact, she claims that being honest with them will help you find a long-term healthy relationship.

“If he wants you to himself, he’ll get you,” Aly said.

“That doesn’t deter the men who want to be in a relationship with you.”

“It excites them and gives them something to strive for because they want to win the prize, which is you.”

Aly also stated that doing so will help you raise your standards and become more conscious of the people you attract.

“Keep [seeing other people]until someone earns their sole place in your life, in your romantic life,” she concluded.

Given that a Pew Research Center study from 2020 found that 75% of single people believe finding the right person to date is difficult, this might just be the tip they need to find someone who is truly interested in giving them their love.

Of course, knowing exactly what people are looking for would be advantageous.

People are looking for loving and caring partners, people who are kind, people who have a great sense of humor, and loyalty, according to a study released by dating app Happn…

