I’m a dentist, and these are the most common holiday dental mistakes (along with the festive cocktail to avoid).

It’s that time of year when we can’t stop ourselves from indulging in sweets.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s likely you’ve already eaten your way through the selection box, devoured the chocolates under the tree, and sipped a few Christmas cocktails.

However, according to a celebrity dentist, there are some holiday favorites that our teeth will thank us for skipping.

One drink in particular, says Dr Kamila, principal dentist at Ascot Dental Suite, is a “triple whammy of nasty” for our pearly whites.

“It’s not good news for Christmas Day brunch,” she says, “because the mighty Mimosa – and its boozier version, Bucks Fizz – is the one drink that truly is a no-go when it comes to the health and color of our teeth.”

“While the combination of sugar, acid, and bubbles may bring a tear to your eye, it’s a triple whammy of bad news for your teeth.”

“It’s the type of drink you sip, which means it stays on your teeth for longer.”

There are a few soft drinks you should avoid if you’re having a non-alcoholic Christmas.

“Fizzy soft drinks are the worst culprit because the acids in them do more damage than the sugar,” Dr. Kamila warns.

“Even sugar-free diet drinks, such as Diet Coke, which contains citric and phosphoric acid, can eat away at precious enamel.”

While tea and coffee are known for staining and yellowing teeth, Dr. Kamila says the superfood turmeric, which is commonly found in supercharged healthy smoothies, is a no-no if you want to keep your teeth naturally white.

“If you absolutely must have your favorite drink, use a straw and drink it during a meal rather than sipping it throughout the day,” she adds.

While mimosas may be off the menu for the sake of your teeth, the Christmas cheese board is not.

“Good news for cheese lovers, the dairy staple has been shown to be good for teeth,” says Dr. Kamila.

“Cheese is high in calcium and phosphate, which are important for tooth health.

Cheese can also help to reduce mouth acidity by causing saliva to be produced during chewing.”

Firm foods with a lot of water, according to Dr. Kamila, are great natural teeth cleaners because they stimulate saliva flow, which helps scrub away food particles and bacteria.

“Celery is probably the closest thing to natural dental floss,” she explains, “because of its crunchy, fibrous texture, which makes it a very effective natural way to clean teeth.”

“Carrots, like celery, are an excellent cavity-fighting food.

They’re high in vitamin C and calcium…

