I’m a dermatologist, and I have five suggestions for keeping your skin smooth and hydrated throughout the winter.

I’m a dermatologist, and I have five tips for keeping your skin smooth and hydrated throughout the winter.

NOW THAT IT’S WINTER, MANY PEOPLE ARE EXPERIENCING DRY SKIN.

Fortunately, a dermatologist has laid out all of her simple tips to help people combat winter dryness and keep their skin smooth and hydrated.

“I see a lot of people with dry skin as a dermatologist, so I’m going to give you five tips,” dermatologist and educator Dr.

In a video posted to her Tiktok page, Azi said.

Ceramides, Vitamin B5, glycerin, squalane, and shea butter are among the hydrating ingredients she recommends in moisturizers.

“Exfoliate one to twice weekly with either lactic acid or glycolic acid if you have sensitive skin,” she advised.

Lactic acid keeps skin “naturally hydrated” and improves appearance, according to WebMD.

According to Healthline, glycolic acid is excellent for exfoliation and skin smoothing.

‘Dr.’

Azi’s third suggestion was to apply hyaluronic acid to damp skin before applying a “heavy moisturizer.”

Jen Kramer, an esthetician and the founder of Corrective Skincare LA, told Well(plus)Good that applying products to damp skin is crucial because “you’re trapping the moisture on your skin and getting it to sink in rather than letting it evaporate.”

Dr. X follows next.

Azi advises against using products that contain dyes or fragrances because they can irritate the skin.

“Lastly, when you shower, close the bathroom door,” she advised.

“It holds all the moisture in.”

She went on to say that moisturizer should always be applied to damp skin.

“I hope this keeps your skin hydrated and smooth throughout the winter,” she concluded.

Prof. Dr.

Azi did not specify whether the ingredients should be used during the day or at night, but the packaging instructions can be used as a guide.

You can also ask other TikToking experts for advice.

