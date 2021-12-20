I’m a dietitian, so if you have bloating issues, stock up on these 7 foods – they’re all under £1.

If you suffer from bloating, the holidays can be a real pain.

However, in addition to your turkey and yorkshire puddings, you should stock up on these seven foods, which have all been scientifically proven to help reduce bloating.

Avocados should be at the top of your grocery list, according to dietitian Rachel Link.

These fruits are high in fiber, which “moves slowly through your digestive tract to support regularity and help prevent constipation and bloating,” Rachel explained.

If avocados aren’t your thing, try an apple instead.

They contain a soluble fiber called pectin, which “can accelerate the movement of food as it passes through your digestive tract to treat constipation and bloating,” in addition to being high in water and potassium.

Cucumbers, which contain approximately 95% water, are also a good choice.

“High-water-content foods can help you stay hydrated and meet your daily fluid needs,” Rachel continued.

“This could help to prevent water retention and dehydration-related bloating.”

Celery is another vegetable with a high water content, as well as mannitol, a “type of sugar alcohol that softens stools to promote regularity by drawing water into the digestive tract.”

Furthermore, because celery root is a natural diuretic, it’s great for flushing out excess sodium and reducing bloating.

If you prefer fruits to vegetables, pineapple could be the answer to your bloating woes.

It contains bromelain, an enzyme that has been used for years to treat digestive disorders, in addition to being high in vitamin C, manganese, and B vitamins.

“Bromelain has been shown in some studies to fight inflammation, which helps with bloating and swelling,” Rachel added.

In addition to being a fantastic natural sleep aid, kiwis can also aid in the reduction of bloating.

“Actinidin, an enzyme found in kiwis, has been shown in animal studies to improve digestion and speed stomach emptying,” Rachel explained.

Finally, the next time you go shopping, pick up some bananas.

“Bananas are high in potassium, which can support a healthy fluid balance and prevent bloating and water retention,” Rachel concluded.

