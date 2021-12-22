I’m a doctor, and this is the worst case of head lice I’ve ever seen – the girl’s head had to be shaved in HOSPITAL!

I’m a doctor, and this is the worst case of head lice I’ve ever seen – the girl’s head had to be shaved in a HOSPITAL!

A HEAD LICE technician has revealed the ‘worst case she’s ever seen,’ in which the nits left the young girl’scalped.’

Rachel Maroun, 21, started working as a head lice technician at the age of 15 when she took a job in a pharmacy.

She now runs her own private clinic on Sydney’s North Shore, where she uses a professional medical device to remove the bloodsucking insects from children’s heads, charging £80 per treatment on average.

Rachel said she sometimes sees children in “heartbreaking” situations, despite the fact that she enjoys her “weird” job.

Rachel recently came across a young girl whose hair was infested with lice to the point where she had to contact child protective services.

Rachel said she could see the “bugs falling onto the floor” when she walked in because the young girl’s light brown hair was not only crawling with lice, but it was also severely matted and “detaching from the scalp.”

She told news.com.au, “Her whole head was basically an open wound.”

“The hair looked like it was about to be yanked off like a helmet.”

We didn’t have time to comb it; we needed to get it off and start over.

“It’s always a heartbreaker.

It would have done more harm than good, in my opinion.

I think just brushing it, let alone treating the lice, would have been a nightmare.”

She went on to say, “She’s in a much better environment now.”

Rachel posted to TikTok disturbing footage of the girl’s head crawling with lice, showing bites on the little girl’s hands where the bugs had migrated because there was no more room on her head.

“One thing is lice.

But there’s another side to neglect.

“I see both at work, but nothing compares to this,” she captioned the video, which has been viewed nearly 30 million times since its November release.

The video was panned by many commenters, who called it “horrible” and “sickening.”

Rachel has shared a number of videos on the platform since joining in 2019, amassing over 2.7 million followers as she documents her unusual job.

Others include showing the lice “pop” after they’ve been removed, as well as numerous success stories.

However, while she has been hailed as a hero for doing “vital” work online, even earning the nickname “The Lice Girl,” she claims that when people learn what she does for a living, they “tend to back off.”

“People act as if it’s the most disgusting thing in the world, and it has a lot of stigma attached to it,” she said.

“A lot of people think I’m joking or insane, but I enjoy having an odd job.”

“I don’t like it…

