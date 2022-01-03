‘I’m a Drugstore Fien,’ says Lala Kent, explaining why she doesn’t believe in splurging on skincare.

‘I’m a Drugstore Fien,’ says Lala Kent when asked why she doesn’t believe in splurging on skincare.

Lala Kent has flawless skin — no ifs, ands, or buts about it.

But here’s the kicker: she gets her skincare for under (dollar)40.

“I don’t splurge on skincare,” the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told Us Weekly. “Here’s why: I’ve splurged before and I always go back to my drugstore stuff.”

“I’m really enjoying it.”

Pond’s Dry Skin Cream, which costs (dollar)6.59, and Bio Oil Skincare, which costs (dollar)30, are two of her favorite products.

“I think the most I’ve ever spent on a face cream is (dollar)500, and I’m like, ‘Why am I using this? It’s not even as good as my Pond’s or my Bio Oil,” she said.

“I’m a drugstore connoisseur.”

The founder of Give Them Lala Beauty also told Us not to discount the power of a good, old-fashioned jar of Vaseline, which costs (dollar)13.99 and is her go-to product for preventing crow’s feet.

“Using Vaseline from your brow bone to your under-eye keeps you moisturized enough so you don’t get saggy skin above your eye,” she told Stylish.

“I’ve been doing it since I was in Kindergarten.”

My mother told me about it, and her mother told her about it, and her mother told her about it.”

Kent has a lot of products from Target, CVS, and Amazon in her skincare cabinet, but she also uses her Give Them Lala Skin line on a regular basis.

The entire line is designed to keep skin hydrated and healthy, with everything from an insanely nourishing lip balm to an amazing anti-aging moisturizer.

Oh, and everything is under (dollar)40.

In June 2021, Kent debuted his skincare line.

“When I first started this beauty brand, I didn’t think, ‘You know, we’re going to try this out today,'” she explained.

Instead, the line lingered for a long time in her mind.

She recalled, “I had struggled with my skin for such a long time when I was a kid — until my twenties.”

“I tried everything I could think of.”

