I’m a financial expert, and this is why women SHOULDN’T split their bills with their partners in half.

I’m a financial expert, and this is why women SHOULDN’T split bills with their partners in half.

Let’s be honest: you could be in the happiest relationship on the planet, and talking about money will always be awkward.

In order to avoid having the tense personal finance conversation, many couples who live together simply decide to split their bills evenly.

According to Victoria Devine, a financial expert, this could be doing one of you a serious disservice.

She’s On The Money’s author shared an Instagram Reel earlier this month urging couples to reconsider their relationship.

“I’m about to start a lot of awkward conversations in people’s relationships, but… I DO NOT BELIEVE IN PAYING EQUAL RENT!!!” she explained.

“Listen, if you earn (dollar)60,000 [£31,000] a year and your partner earns (dollar)150,000 [£80,000], I don’t believe it’s fair for you to pay equal rentbillfixed expenses.

“Because, while it’s EQUAL, it’s not EQUITABLE,” says the narrator.

Despite the fact that it appears to be the most equitable way to do things on the surface, Victoria emphasized how this approach puts “more pressure” on the person who earns less.

The male workforce earns 8% more than their female counterparts, according to the Office of National Statistics.

Rather than dividing everything evenly, Victoria suggested dividing bills according to your specific income.

“Let’s normalize splitting expenses based on a percentage of income rather than 50/50,” she added.

To do so, Victoria suggests calculating your annual income after taxes and then dividing it by 12.

After that, add them both up to get your joint income.

“Now divide each individual’s income by this joint income figure and multiply by 100 to get a percentage,” Victoria explained after calculating the figure.

One fan responded, “Percentage based is wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy better

“Don’t get me started on ‘traditional’ household roles and domestic labor!”

“Me and my partner split our income 60/40 to make our combined incomes equal!” said another.

“I’ve never seen anyone else do this, and I came up with the concept; it’s nice to know we’re not alone.”

“110 percent agreed – that’s what we’ve been doing, and it’s such a relief!” wrote a third.

