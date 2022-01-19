I’m a fitness guru who learned a military technique for falling asleep in under two minutes – it’s ridiculously simple.

I’m a fitness guru who learned the military technique for falling asleep in under two minutes – it’s ridiculously simple.

Do you find it difficult to fall asleep after a long day?

If you have trouble turning off when it’s time to go to bed, you might want to try the military technique, which claims to help you fall asleep in just two minutes after closing your eyes.

Fitness guru Justin Augustin shared the technique on TikTok, calling it “mind-blowing.”

“This technique was developed in the military to allow soldiers to fall asleep at any time, anywhere, even on the battlefield when the environment is extremely uncomfortable and there is a lot of noise going on – sleep is crucial for a soldier,” he explained.

“According to my research, this was designed primarily for fighter pilots who require 100 percent of their reflexes and focus, which we all know deteriorates when we don’t get enough sleep.”

Take a few deep breaths and begin to relax each and every part of your body, from head to toe.

“Start by relaxing your forehead muscles,” Justin advised.

“Focus on your breathing while relaxing your eyes, cheeks, and jaw.”

Now work your way down to your neck and shoulders.

“Make certain your shoulders are relaxed.

Drop them as low as you can and keep your arms, including your hands and fingers, at your sides.”

Imagine a warm sensation running from your head to your fingertips, then from your heart to your toes as you do this.

“Now, take a deep breath and slowly exhale,” he continued, “relaxing your chest, stomach, thighs, knees, legs, and feet.”

It’s critical to try to clear your mind of any unwanted thoughts or stresses while performing the technique.

Consider two scenarios in order to do so.

“One,” Justin explained, “you’re lying in a canoe on a calm lake, with nothing but a clear blue sky above you.”

“Two – you’re in a pitch black room, lying in a black velvet hammock.”

If you get distracted, repeat the phrase “Don’t think, don’t think, don’t think” for 10 seconds.

He concluded, “You’re supposed to practice every night for six weeks.”

“It appears that 96% of people who have mastered this technique can fall asleep within two minutes of closing their eyes.”

Those who commented on the post were quick to point out that the method works.

“I was taught this as a military brat,” wrote one woman.

“I also had a veteran psychology professor teach this in college, and it definitely works.”

Another said, “When I had insomnia due to PTSD, my doctor taught me this technique with slight variations.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.