I’m a gentle parent who never tells my daughter it’s time to go to bed; instead, it’s all about giving her options.

A GENEROUS parenting expert has revealed the simple trick that allows her toddler daughter to go to bed without fuss.

The Montessori-trained parent shared her routine on Montikids’ Instagram page.

Instead of telling their children it’s time to go to bed, the mother suggests giving them a heads-up and providing options.

”Do you want to put the stamps down or play with them when you wake up?” she demonstrated to those with toddlers.

This, she claims, is more effective than simply telling your child to go to sleep.

”I edited this video so you didn’t hear her say, ”Nooo.”

“There won’t be any rest.”

”It was a delicate situation for her.”

”However, it was only for a few seconds.”

”I just gave her options and told her we could finish later,” she says.

When it comes to communicating with your toddler, Montessori teaching methods believe that giving him or her options can make all the difference.

”Allowing your toddler to choose between two options can help them feel like they’re a part of the decision-making process, which is a great way to help them develop their independence!”

”Yay!! Love this!!!” said another parent.

”This is what I would use with my students and older children if I were a teacher!!”

Another positive review said, “It was a game changer with my 2 year old and has saved so many tantrums from happening.”

”No hate at all, but this seems to me like ur afraid of ur child,” said one critical viewer. ”I just feel like there’s a more stern but loving way to speak to them so they know who’s in charge, which is the parent,” she added.

”Instead of saying “naptime,” I started telling my son that it was time for our brain computer to recharge,” a parent explained.

