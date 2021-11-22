I’m a hair expert, and these are the four hairstyles that will help your curls grow more quickly.

I’m a hairstylist, and these four styles will help your curls grow faster.

A “haircare bestie” has revealed her favorite hairstyles for protecting curls and speeding up their growth.

She claims she uses four hairstyles to get the best results, all of which are simple to achieve.

A loose twist, a loose braid, a low ponytail held together with a satin scrunchie, and a twisted updo set with a large clip are among the hairstyles that the guru demonstrated on TikTok.

In the comments section of her video, the expert gave additional advice.

One follower was concerned that the low ponytail would make her hair messy, so the hair guru suggested using gel to help with frizz.

She suggested using small loose twists or loose braids for those who want to keep their hair in a safe but effective hairstyle when playing sports.

Another hair expert shared what many people do incorrectly, which prevents noticeable growth, for those who are super hopeful that they can make their hair grow out.

People should only brush their hair four times per day, according to the TikToker.

She does, however, brush her straight hair only once or twice a day, and she recommends brushing curly hair only when it’s knotty.

She also recommended sleeping with your hair in a protective style like the ones shown above.

And, as The Sun previously stated, there are a number of other things you can do to encourage hair growth, including trimming it frequently, taking hair growth supplements containing Vitamins A, B, C, D, or E, and massaging your scalp on a daily basis.

