I’m a hairdresser, and I had to ‘fire’ one of my worst customers – she made fun of other customers, but I’m the one who gets the last laugh.

A HAIRDRESSER has revealed that one of her clients was such a pain to deal with that she had to ‘fire’ her.

After the woman was rude to one of her other clients, Bailey Mitchell of South Carolina, US, told her she was no longer welcome.

After the client asked her to leave the salon, the hairdresser claimed that the client attempted to sabotage her career.

“Y’all asked for a series about why I fired clients in the past, so here’s another story,” she wrote on Instagram, using the handle @baileylavendermit.

“Early in my career, I had taken on a new client who was a lot to handle, but I didn’t have a ton of clients at the time, so I had plenty of time for her,” she continues.

Bailey explained that the woman would show up for her scheduled appointment hours early or hours late, which became a problem as her clientele grew.

“Once my clientele grew, that was no longer acceptable,” the hairdresser explained. “She was also notorious for writing a check at the end of her service and telling me I wouldn’t be able to cash it for 2-3 weeks.”

“The final straw came when she arrived three and a half hours late for her appointment.

“She had to wait because I had a client in my chair,” Bailey explained.

The hairdresser explained that she was working on another client when the woman entered and began mocking the upset client.

“The client in my chair was going through a lot, and he confided in me.”

“The late client was making fun of my client in my chair in the waiting room,” Bailey explained.

“Of course, she blasted me on social media after I told her she wasn’t welcome any longer and needed to leave.”

Which, of course, can be detrimental in the early stages of a hairstylist’s career,” the hairdresser added.

Even after being fired for her behavior, Bailey said the woman still begs her to take her back as a client.

“So, every now and then, I run into that client that I fired out and about, and she still asks if I’ll take her back as a client,” the hairdresser explained.

“The answer is and always will be ‘no,'” he adds.

The video has received over 147k views and numerous comments from TikTok users.

One person commented, “It honestly baffles me how people act like this and see no problem with it.”

