I’m a hairdresser, and I’ve fired clients before – including one I had for five years who made one mistake.

MOST OF US have a go-to hairstylist who we know and trust to style our hair well.

However, one stylist has warned clients that if they don’t treat their hairdressers with respect, they risk being fired, revealing that she has had to fire customers in the past.

Bailey Lavender Mitchell recently took to TikTok to reveal that she was forced to fire a client after they made a single blunder.

“I had this particular client for the best part of five years, and I was never late for her appointment,” Bailey said in the video.

“I was about 15 minutes behind schedule one day.”

45 minutes before her scheduled appointment, I informed her that I was running late.

“She decided she didn’t want her hair done that day and proceeded to blast me on social media, commenting on all of the pictures on my business page and tagging me in posts on her own page, claiming I’m a terrible stylist.”

“Everything I could was blocked and deleted, and I apologized for being late.”

Despite her obvious disdain for her hairdresser, the woman later sent Bailey a message saying she could keep her stylist if she met certain criteria.

“Then at 12:30 that night, I got a very long drawn-out text from her explaining that she was still going to let me do her hair, and that she would expect it at her convenience and at a very low rate,” Bailey continued.

“I responded by telling her that she is no longer welcome in my chair, that unforeseen circumstances do occur from time to time, and that while I would be happy to recommend some great stylists in the area, she would never be my client again.”

Her video has since gone viral, with over 318,000 views and thousands of comments from viewers who are appalled by her client’s actions.

“That is an extreme reaction from her! Yikes!” wrote one.

“Who has the time and energy to react like this?” wrote another, while “no stylist needs that headache,” added a third.