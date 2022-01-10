I’m a hairdresser, and this is the style to get for a New Year’s makeover – it looks great on everyone.

I’m a hairstylist, and this is the style to go for if you want a New Year’s makeover – it looks great on everyone.

If you want to start 2022 with a fresh look, one of the first things you’ll want to do is change your hair.

The New Year is the ideal time to change up your hairstyle and get a new look; additionally, there are some styles that suit everyone, making your decision much easier.

Faye Riley, Senior Stylist at Doll Beauty HQ, said she sees a lot of customers trying new things in the New Year.

“We have control over our hair,” she explained.

“If we have experienced something we can’t control, such as a break-up or a job change, it’s empowering to make changes, try something new, and let go of old habits, especially as we enter the New Year.

“People want a new haircut, a new color, and a new start! I enjoy being a part of people’s transformations and truly assisting them in becoming their best selves.”

“Beauty is such a fast-paced industry, and I enjoy thinking on my feet and learning new techniques, products, and trends.”

As the New Year approaches, Faye, a senior stylist and hair expert, says she frequently sees women sporting glam hairstyles.

Nothing says glam like a deep side part and sleek retro Hollywood waves, she says.

However, she added that the beginning of 2022 is an excellent time to update your everyday look.

“I know some people don’t care for New Year’s Eve, but it’s a great excuse to get dressed up and ring in 2022 in style!” she said.

“These hairstyles are easy to recreate and timeless, so you’ll be wearing them well into 2022.”

However, there are some simple hair cuts and styles for busy moms that are low-maintenance and flattering to the majority of women.

Faye recommends a mid-length bob for an easy mum style.

“A mid-length bob is easy to style and actually looks great, messy and wavy,” the expert hair stylist said.

“It’s also long enough to pull back into a low bun.”

“It’s also a great style to consider if you want to try something shorter but don’t want to make a big commitment right away.”

The expert hairstylist went on to say that the adaptable haircut is ideal for everyone because it can be easily customized.

This includes the length, texture, and styling of your hair.

Women should consider wavy, curly, or straight hairstyles between the chin and shoulders, she said.

