I’m a hairstylist, and contrary to popular belief, you DO need to shampoo your hair twice.

I’m a hairdresser, and contrary to popular belief, you should shampoo your hair twice.

@amy.does.some.hair, a TikTok user, claims there is a “correct” way to clean your locks, and her video has caused some people to reconsider their methods.

“Thoroughly wet your hair, spread the shampoo over your hands, and evenly distribute the shampoo all over your scalp,” she says in her tutorial, which has 1.1 million views.

Use the pads of your fingers to massage the shampoo into your scalp after it has been distributed throughout your hair.

“Don’t forget your hairline and nape,” she added.

After you’ve rinsed your hair, the stylist recommends repeating the process, but this time concentrating on your scalp and letting the suds pass gently through your hair’s ends.

After you’ve re-rinsed, it’s time to apply conditioner.

This should be applied to your hair’s ends only, avoiding the roots, and left to soak in for a minute or two.

Before towelling your hair, Amy recommends finishing with a cool rinse.

After being shared on TikTok, her video has received hundreds of comments, with many people stating that they will now wash their hair differently.

“Me watching this even though I’m a hairdresser and know this,” one said.

“I do this!” said another. “Perfectly clean hair every time!”

