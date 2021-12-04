I’m a hairstylist, and in the worst case I’ve seen, I had to save my client’s hair from being ripped out by extensions.

In the worst case I’ve seen, I had to save my client’s hair from being ripped out by extensions.

MOST THINGS ARE WORSE THAN LEAVING A HAIR SALON DISAPPOINTED.

One client expressed dissatisfaction with her hair extensions just one day after receiving them, and the stylist who rescued her locks demonstrated the shocking amount of damage the extensions had caused to the woman’s hair.

Lana, a TikTok hairstylist with 65,000 followers, posted a video of the hair extension removal process.

The client can be heard in the video complaining about her scalp itching the day after she first got her extensions.

The stylist assured the irritated client that she had arrived on time.

“I’ve seen people come back with red bumps all around [the hairline]if this continues,” they said.

The stylist stated in the video that the hair extensions should blend in with the rest of the hair and should not be uncomfortable.

Because her extensions were done so badly, the stylist warned the client that she would lose a lot of hair during the removal process.

When one extension was completely loosened from the hair, several strands came with it, as shown in the video.

The customer can be heard sighing with relief that at least a portion of her head is feeling better.

Haircare can be both pleasurable and stressful.

People can go to a salon expecting something specific and leave with the worst haircut or color they’ve ever seen.

At home, experimenting with new hair styling products or techniques can give you a similar sensation.

Fortunately, many professionals are passionate about sharing their best tips and tricks online so that people can avoid having bad hair days.

One TikToker, for example, revealed three hair products she won’t use.

Another hair expert warned people about a common blunder she sees people make when brushing their hair.

