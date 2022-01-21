I’m a hairstylist, and these are the styles that will make you look older right away, as well as what you should avoid asking for.

I’m a hairstylist, and these are the styles that will age you quickly, as well as what to avoid asking for.

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU…it’s a phrase we hear all the time after Big Ben goes off at 12 a.m., and for some, it means making a big style change and heading to the salon for a haircut.

However, it’s crucial to understand what you’re asking for, as some styles can quickly become outdated.

Faye Riley, Doll Beauty HQ’s Lead Stylist, has revealed the top haircuts and styles that will age you in an instant.

“Trends come and go, just like makeup and clothing,” she said.

It’s difficult to look current and fresh when you’ve been using the same hair mousse since the 1980s.

“With our hair, making changes, trying something new, and letting go of old styles can be empowering.”

She explained that some people believe they need to make a drastic change to look younger, but that while they should look for inspiration, they should also seek advice from their stylist.

“Take inspiration from the red carpet and trends,” Faye continued, “but if you’ve never had a fringe and want something low-maintenance, a blunt fridge isn’t for you.”

“At your consultation, it’s always important to share inspiration photos you’ve seen and ask your stylist for advice.”

“A hair consultation is crucial – it’s an opportunity to be specific about the style and color you want.

Because the client has come to you for your professional opinion, it is critical that you be truthful.

“It’s not what you say, it’s how you say – try to change the narrative to trends and styles that you think will look good on the client, and then list the benefits.”

She went on to describe the hairstyles that can make you look older.

A feathered hairstyle could be ageing, according to expert stylist Faye.

She compared the soft brushed out flicks to Farrah Fawcett’s hairdo.

“Unfortunately, some people have been unable to abandon this hairstyle,” she explained.

“When you stick to a style that is the definition of its era, it can be seen as ageing you.”

Customers who over-color their hair to cover greys, according to Faye, may appear to be older.

It can also have the opposite effect, according to the expert, particularly when it comes to root regrowth.

When it comes to hair color, she recommends going no more than two shades lighter or darker than your natural shade.

“Caramel blonde,” she described herself as.

