I’m a high-flying executive with a six-figure salary, but I RENT my children’s Christmas presents because they don’t require new items.

This year, a new mother with a successful career who could afford to splurge on Christmas presents has decided to rent her child’s gifts.

Patsy Sandys, 35, a six-figure-earning investment director, was determined to live more sustainably after her first child was born in August 2020.

Patsy lives in Clapham, south west London, with her husband Mark, 43, an investment principle, and their 1-year-old son Conor.

This year, she’s renting her party outfits, purchasing used technology, and even hiring and returning her son’s gifts.

She set out to change the most decadent season of the year – Christmas – by swapping lavish gifts for making family memories and devising ingenious ways to avoid purchasing new items.

“I think wealth can almost get in the way of environmentally conscious decisions, because people think to themselves, ‘Oh, well, I can afford it, so I’ll just buy it,'” she said.

“I believe that, while last year was difficult for some, it taught us that Christmas is about more than flashy gifts.”

“I first rented a dress for a night out,” Patsy explained.

I now rent clothes for events every few months, especially for a big business meeting or upcoming party.

“I think there’s been a strong attitude shift in terms of being sustainable in the last year,” she said, noting that saving the planet has become a global priority.

“I believe people are more accepting of secondhand gifts, resulting in less waste.”

“It’s an exciting time, and I can’t wait to have a waste-free Christmas,” Patsy said.

