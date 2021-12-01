I’m a home decor expert, and I can show you how to wrap a round gift without making it look bulky in minutes.

I’m a home decor expert who can show you how to wrap a round gift without making it look bulky in minutes.

APART from the fact that you have to spend so much money on Christmas gifts, wrapping them is one of the most difficult tasks.

However, a home decor expert has finally provided an answer to the age-old question of how to wrap round gifts.

The expert, who goes by the handle Liz on social media, demonstrated how to wrap a candle in gift paper without it looking bulky and messy to her followers.

She started by laying the candle on its side before wrapping it in paper.

She used double-sided tape to hold it in place.

To smooth down the sides, she first cut eight cuts in the paper, stopping where the candle started.

She then smoothed out each piece of wrapping paper before taping everything down.

As a result, the candle was perfectly wrapped without the use of tape.

With Christmas approaching, it’s easy to panic and buy whatever you see, but one mother shared how she saved money while shopping for her five children and husband.

Because Christmas is one of the most expensive times of the year for the family, Claire used to end up in around (dollar)5,000 in debt after the holiday season, and it took her most of the year to pay it off before starting over.

Claire described the situation as a “vicious cycle.”

“In December, I was panic shopping, paying full price for everything and paying with buy now, pay later and credit cards.”

She started a money-saving journey in 2016, which included cutting costs during the holiday season and focusing on “no spend months” after Christmas.

She saved a total of (dollar)1,500 in January 2020 alone, thanks to her shrewd money management.

Although Claire still enjoys going all out for Christmas, these suggestions have helped her cut costs and avoid going into debt at the start of each year.

Claire believes that planning gifts and expenses early in the year not only helps with budgeting but also allows you to take advantage of some great deals.

“Write down a list of gifts and Christmas items you’ll need as early as possible,” Claire advised, “so you can be ready to snap up any bargains before the rush.”

“Make a list of your income and expenses and figure out how much money you have left over for Christmas.”

“

