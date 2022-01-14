I’m a home expert, and these are the ten things you should get rid of right now to free up some space in your home.

I’m a home expert, and these are the top ten things you should get rid of right now to declutter your home.

JANUARY is a great month to declutter your home and start the new year off right.

Apart from the annual wardrobe purge and kitchen cupboard reorganization, there’s a lot more you should be getting rid of – probably more than you think.

Elizabeth Grant is a professional organizer and the founder of Declutter on Demand, a decluttering service.

And, according to her, there’s a list of things we should toss out every year.

“The beginning of a new year is a great time to declutter because it gives you the chance to start the year on the right foot,” she told Fabulous.

“Not only will it make your home a more relaxing and organized place to live and work, but it will also improve your mental health, assisting you in overcoming the January blues.”

She reveals the ten things you should get rid of every year to help you streamline and tidy your home right away.

We can’t be the only ones who have a drawer (or two) full of medications and vitamins that haven’t been used in years.

However, Elizabeth believes we should toss them out frequently because many of them become ineffective after their expiration date.

Furthermore, she warns that keeping expired medicines can put your health at risk, so there’s no reason to keep them.

“Take decluttered medicines to your local pharmacy where they can be safely disposed of,” she recommends.

Our children’s art collection appears to be growing by the minute.

But, let’s face it, we can’t expect to keep all of them forever, so Elizabeth recommends clearing them out once a year.

“Over the course of the year, this adds up quickly.”

“Be ruthless and only keep the truly unique items,” she advises.

“Don’t keep everything your kids have ever made; instead, take photos or scan artwork so you can keep digital copies but get rid of the physical pieces.”

We’ve all done it: kept the foreign coins we didn’t get a chance to spend while traveling abroad.

Even if you intend to use them when you (eventually) return, a professional organizer says they’re just cluttering drawers.

Furthermore, according to Elizabeth, currency exchange bureaus rarely accept them, making them nearly useless.

However, she did mention that you can donate them to a charity of your choice through Leftover Currency.

If you’re a beauty aficionado,

