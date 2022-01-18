I’m a home security expert, and people frequently disregard my advice, which could result in the loss of your most prized possession.

I’m a home security expert, and people frequently disregard my advice, which could result in the loss of your most valuable asset.

As more people wake up to find their keys missing, locksmiths are urging them to be more vigilant about where they keep their valuables.

Elizabeth Johns, the company’s director, issued a warning in an exclusive interview with the Sun, saying that many people find out they’ve been robbed in the morning.

”In general, that’s what we find – they’re looking for car keys.”

”After a long day at work, we’re all guilty of coming home and tossing the car keys to the side and forgetting about it.

”Having a low-security lock or one that is poorly constructed,” she explained, ”is just adding fuel to the fire.”

Elizabeth advised that you keep your valuables out of sight and secure your property to avoid losing them.

”Cars are obviously valuable and easy to target.

”People have come down while their car is driving away.”

This warning comes after residents were urged to take extra precautions because burglars are breaking into homes with blowtorches.

“Blowtorches are used by intruders to remove the handle from around the lock so they can get a good grip on it and snap it.”

“With standard locks, the door will open once the lock snaps.

”It’s all about getting access and getting a good grip on that lock,” says the narrator.

To prevent break-ins from happening so easily, the home security expert insisted on investing in snap resistant locks.

