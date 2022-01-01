I’m a horrible mother who doesn’t care if other mothers don’t want to hang out with me.

I’m a bad mother, and I couldn’t care less if other mothers don’t want to be my friends.

ONE mother, who admits to being a “bad mother,” has revealed that she doesn’t have any other “mum friends,” and that people find it difficult to relate to her.

Meagan Stewart, who goes by the TikTok handle @meagan_stewart, makes jokes about being a member of the “bad mum club” for not adhering to the same parenting rules as other “mum-fluencers.”

Meagan recently stated that one of the reasons she doesn’t have many mother friends is because she “doesn’t limit screen time” and is honest.

“I don’t have many mom friends for a variety of reasons.”

“If my kid is being an a**hole, I’m going to tell ’em, I’m going to tell ’em, I’m going to tell ’em, Imma’ tell ’em, Imma’ tell ’em, Imma’ tell ’em, Imma’ tell ’em, Imma’ tell ’em, Imma’ tell ’em, Imma’ tell ‘e

“There’s probably alcohol in there if you see me with a tumbler,” she added after the list.

One of Meagan’s TikTok followers wrote, “My kids ask me before every drink.”

“Is it mommy juice or water, hahaha oops,” the narrator exclaims.

“I don’t limit my screen time, mama!” exclaimed another.

“After all, it’s 2021, and that’s where the world is right now!”

“Wow, I thought I was the only one!” exclaimed one mother, to which a chorus of “Same!” replied.

While many other mothers said they’d just met their new best friend, it appears that Meagan isn’t alone in her slacker parenting methods.

