I’m a jeweller, and I’ve helped a lot of people propose – here are eight signs your other half is about to propose.

VALENTINE’S DAY is quickly approaching, and many people are likely to be wondering if they will be asked that all-important question in 2022.

There are a few signs that a proposal is on the way, according to jewelry experts.

Ingle and Rhode listed eight signs to look for that could indicate your partner is about to propose.

They discovered that the summer months and December are traditionally thought to be the most popular times for someone to propose on one knee.

Proposals, on the other hand, can come at any time, and these pointers can help you prepare.

Here are some warning signs to be aware of:

If your partner arranges a romantic trip or experience in the middle of nowhere, this could be a dead giveaway.

Has your partner made an appointment for you to get your nails done or told you that you should get your nails done (a sign that they know you’ll want to photograph your hands (aka ring!) soon)?

Check your jewelry box to see if it’s been rummaged through by someone curious about your favorite gems or simply looking for ideas.

Do they appear to be privately conversing with your friends or family members (perhaps seeking assistance with planning or informing them of the proposal plans)?

Keep an eye out for any strange or unusual behavior around important engagement dates like Valentine’s Day, Christmas Day, or even your birthday.

Do you get asked for your opinion on how celebrities and public figures have proposed?

Maybe they’ve been watching YouTube and the rest of the internet for ideas?

Are they spending more time with your close friends than usual?

Have they been asking your friends about your likes and dislikes in preparation for a magical proposal?

Is your partner looking for a specific outfit for a special occasion?

Is it important to them to have something that stands out but also has large pockets with no holes, large enough to hold an engagement ring box?

“2022 could be a special year for so many people – particularly if their loved one is planning to propose,” an Ingle andamp; Rhode spokesman said.

“We noticed a lot of interest in our engagement rings during the pandemic last year, so it’ll be interesting to see if that trend continues in the new year.”

