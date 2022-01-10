I’m a labor and delivery nurse, and I don’t mind if you poop – I don’t even mind if the room smells like a barnyard.

The fear of accidentally defecating while giving birth, as many pregnant women can attest, is as strong as the fear of labor itself.

However, a labor nurse took to TikTok to reveal that she finds it “reassuring” when women poop in the delivery room because it indicates that all of the muscles are working properly.

Lindsey, who has three children of her own, admitted in a video that the “things people think I care about as their labor nurse but actually mean nothing to me” are “things people think I care about as their labor nurse but actually mean nothing to me.”

She said, “I don’t mind if you poop.”

“I don’t mind if you pee, fart, or vomit,” she adds.

“I get a little annoyed” when women burp in her face, she said, “because I feel like you can control that,” but she added, “I don’t care if you burp away from my face.”

Lindsey continued, “a good chance the room is going to smell like a barnyard and I’m just going to act like I don’t even notice,” especially if the woman giving birth is constipated before going into labor.

“I’m way too concerned about your and your baby’s well-being to care about anything else,” she explained.

“It can actually be reassuring to me when people start pooping – especially when they’re pushing – because that means things are getting pushed out and you’re using the right muscles,” she continued.

“And I’m ecstatic for you if you poop while pushing because it means you’ll have less to get out the next day.”

That first poop after the baby – she’s unattractive.”

Passing wind after an epidural is another thing that women can’t control.

“It tells me things are nice and relaxed down below,” Lindsey said with a smile.

“Say it out loud and proudly!” says the narrator.

One commenter praised Lindsey for her candor in the video, writing, “I have heard this from every Landamp;D nurse.”

“However, I’m still convinced that you guys genuinely care and are just pretending not to.”

Another person added, “I pooped while pushing out my second and my nurse cheered me on like I just won a marathon.”

“Because I was utilizing the appropriate muscle groups.”

“Girl pooping was the last thing on my mind! I would have pooped on stage in front of an audience if it would have stopped the pain!” wrote a third person.

“After my first was born, my dr was sewing me up and I let out the longest, most horrifying gas of my entire life,” another mother commented in the comments section.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.