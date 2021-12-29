I’m a letting agent, and I’ve seen a lot of people renting their homes make one big mistake that costs them thousands of dollars. Here’s how to avoid it.

I work as a letting agent, and I frequently see people renting their homes make one major mistake that costs them thousands of dollars. How can they avoid this?

ONE real estate agent claims that many of her clients are unaware of this simple rule.

The woman, who manages rental properties in the United States, said she has had to break the bad news to clients about a large bill they don’t seem to be aware of.

The woman recreates a scene with a customer she refers to as “Karen” on her TikTok platform.

She explains in a tweet under the handle @wanderlustjuice that some renters are unaware that breaking a lease comes with a fee.

She said she welcomed a customer at the front desk in the post titled “Karen moves out before her lease ends.”

“Welcome to some apartmenst, what can I do for you today?” said the clerk, to which the customer replied, “I am moving out today, my apartment number is 301, and here is my key.”

“Oh it shows here that your lease doesn’t end until April, so you are currently responsible for rent until April,” the estate agent explained as he began to check the customer out.

“No, I’m moving, I’ve already found a new place, and I’m not paying rent here if I’m not living here,” the customer said, shaking her head.

The letting agent explained that if you break a lease, you must either pay a break fee of two times the rent, or you will be responsible for the rent until the lease is over.

“No, sweetie, I’m not,” the customer responded. “Well, have a nice day now, bye-bye.”

“Me knowing our accountant will send them to collections,” the woman said in the caption.

“Bye,” the letting agent said.

The video has received over 317k views and numerous comments from TikTok users.

One person commented, “Reason number 197: Practical life skills need to be taught in high school because parents don’t do it.”

“How do you become a full-grown adult without learning how a lease works?” said another.

“How come people don’t get it? It’s not a new concept,” a third said.

