I’m a make-up artist who swears by a £5 product that instantly removes smile lines.

Endorphins are also responsible for another, perhaps less desirable, side effect – smile lines.

A savvy make-up guru has shared a cheap trick that will remove them in seconds and leave you with a smooth appearance for those concerned about their appearance.

Sasha, a beauty content creator with over 110,000 Instagram followers, revealed the £5 product on her TikTok, claiming it to be the ”best” solution for smile lines.

Sasha was seen in the video applying a small amount of eyeshadow primer to the areas where she usually experiences creasing.

”Grab a damp sponge and press foundation in after 2-3 minutes.”

”It’s defo easy and it works like a charm,” she said as she demonstrated the flawless results.

”Thank you for being the first MUA to mention this. I’m addicted to your page,” a new fan said.

”I usually use a bit of setting spray on my sponge and go over it so it doesn’t crease,” one person said.

Another suggestion read, “I also learned to barely apply near the smile lines andamp; it made a big difference!”

”literally just use a powder foundation instead! no smile lines,” a fellow beauty fan wrote.

Another person believed it was all down to the products used: ”Nars soft matte foundation is the only foundation that doesn’t cause smile lines!”

