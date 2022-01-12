I’m a makeup artist, and the worst bridezilla I’ve ever met left me speechless when her soon-to-be husband made one minor’mistake.’

A BRIDAL MAKEUP ARTIST has told the story of the worst bridezilla she’s ever encountered.

She claimed the woman’s soon-to-be husband made one mistake prior to their wedding, which resulted in an hour-long screaming match that was broadcast for all to hear.

It all started when a groomsman casually told the bride her fiancé was enjoying a beer while they were tending to their wedding day activities, according to Rachel Watson, the woman behind the makeup brush.

She said in a video posted to her TikTok page, “That was 1,000 percent the worst thing he could have told her.”

“She was fuming, so she grabbed her phone, dialed his number, and started yelling about him drinking,” she explained.

What happened next, however, fanned the bride’s flame even more.

All of the groomsmen heard her yell because she was on speakerphone.

“As guys do,” Rachel recalled, “they made a joke about him not being able to drink a beer.”

“She was aware of it.”

“When she heard that, she proceeded to tell the groom that all of the groomsmen owed her an apology.”

According to Rachel in a final video she posted about the alleged ordeal, the groom apologized on behalf of them all, but that was not enough for the bride, who believed her soon-to-be husband-to-be was choosing his friends over her.

Of course, Rachel was trying to get the bride’s makeup done so she could leave and get on with her day while all of this was going on.

She ended her story by revealing that the bride was so enraged that she stormed out of her bridal suite and ran down the hall to meet her groom, where they screamed at each other for an hour.

While Rachel stated in the video’s comment section that the wedding went off without a hitch, she is unsure whether the marriage is still going strong.

While most viewers were enthralled by the drama, others were concerned that the outrage over a single beer could be a symptom of a larger problem.

Rachel confirmed in the comments section that the bride was upset that the groom had a beer because “he doesn’t drink a lot” and couldn’t understand why he chose their special day to enjoy an alcoholic beverage.

