I’m a matchmaker, so here are four first date questions to avoid and how to avoid those agonizingly awkward silences.

FIRST DATES don’t have to be boring and routine.

Three Day Rule, a matchmaking and dating service, revealed four dull first date questions to avoid and suggested alternatives to spice up the conversation.

“Here are some alternative first date questions to keep that conversation going,” a woman said in a video posted to the dating service’s TikTok page, which is full of expert advice in an attempt to make “quality matchmaking accessible.”

“Instead of asking, ‘Where do you see yourself in five years?,’ ask, ‘What is the most surprising thing you’ve learned about yourself this year?'” suggested the expert.

Instead of asking about a person’s hobbies or how they spend their free time, the matchmaker said, “Tell me about the last adventure you had with a friend!”

In a second video, the woman suggests asking, “What is your guilty pleasure when it comes to music?”

This is a far more provocative question than simply asking someone what their favorite genre of music or artist is.

Finally, instead of telling someone to describe a life-changing event, she asked, “What has been your life’s biggest plot twist?”

Three Day Rule hopes that by following these guidelines, singles will have a far more enjoyable first date experience.

When it comes to first dates, @datingwithAly, a dating expert, hopes that people have a lot of them.

“If you’re not in a committed relationship, why are you committing to someone who hasn’t committed to you?” she said.

