I’m a McDonald’s employee, and I’m finally going to tell you the truth about what happens when you return your fries for new ones.

I work at McDonald’s, and I’m finally revealing the truth about what happens when you return your fries for new ones.

According to a current McDonald’s employee, you don’t always get brand new fries when you return your fries because they’re cold.

Because of the same reason, many former employees have previously revealed their tips for always getting fresh food.

When customers want fresh fries, a McDonald’s employee, whose identity has been withheld by The Sun, revealed that he simply puts the ones they returned back in the frier.

This will make them scalding hot all over, and he will return them to the customer.

“You don’t make new ones,” he claimed in the video.

“All you have to do is repurpose the old ones.”

“Only employees of McDonald’s will understand.”

McDonald’s has been contacted by The Sun for comment on the claims made by the employee.

Following his posting of the video, which has received over 346K likes, many people took to the comment section to express their differing viewpoints.

“I don’t care, I just want them hot,” one user wrote.

“To be honest, I’m okay with this,” another said.

“I’m good if it’s hot!” said a third.

Many, on the other hand, chastised the employee for his lack of regard for the client.

“You’re all sick,” one person wrote.

I’m not going there anymore.”

“We knew you all did this,” a second person added.

It’s in our mouths.”

“That’s so trivial, this is why I despise fast food,” a third said.

A former McDonald’s employee previously revealed what he learned to say in order to always get a fresh burger.

“I used to work at McDonald’s and picked up this tip when I was a kid working there,” he explained.

“If you want your sandwich or fries, or anything else, made fresh, make a special request – whether it’s no pickles, no onions, light ketchup, or no salt on the fries.”

It has to be made from scratch.

“No one wants an old sandwich that has been sitting there for a long time, so if you order something special, it must be made fresh.”

