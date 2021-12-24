I’m a Michelin-starred chef, and here are my five Christmas dinner tips, including why you SHOULDN’T brine the turkey.

I’m a Michelin-starred chef, and these are my five Christmas dinner tips, including why you SHOULDN’T brine the turkey.

WE’RE NOT professional chefs by any means, but it sometimes feels like we need to be to get through Christmas Day.

After all, serving a turkey with all the fixings to all your loved ones is a high-stakes game.

If you’ve ever worried about whether your bird is too dry or whether your gravy is up to scratch, Michelin-starred chef Simon, who works at Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa in Leamington Spa, can help.

The expert shared his five tips for preparing the perfect Christmas spread with Birmingham Live.

And, let’s just say, we’re pretty pleased with ourselves for not brining the turkey ahead of time.

Despite our belief that brining is a cooking sin, Simon insisted that it doesn’t make a significant difference in the taste of the turkey.

“Brining is fine, but it can be a pain,” he explained.

What, exactly, do you have at home that is large enough to brine in – the bin?!”

Instead, the chef rubs half a pack of butter under each breast’s skin to prevent it from drying out.

There’s no denying that gravy is what brings the whole meal together, and Simon insists on making the best kind the day before.

“Chop the bones small and roast, then add some onion, thyme, garlic, and a sprinkle of plain flour to help thicken, hopefully to resemble the snow outside,” he explained.

Return to the oven and continue to roast until all of the pieces are golden brown.

“Remove any excess fat, add some dry white wine, reduce by half, then cover and cook for 2-3 hours.

Taste after straining.”

If it needs thickening, use gravy granules or a stock cube for a flavor boost.

Once you’re satisfied with the flavor, refrigerate overnight before removing the fat the next day.

To enhance the flavor of the finished turkey, the chef suggests adding another glass of wine and some juices from the finished bird before serving.

When we make roasties, we usually start by brushing the tray with olive oil, but Simon claims that this is where we’ve been going wrong all along.

“First, boil the potatoes until they are almost falling apart,” he instructed.

“Dry them thoroughly and place them in a hot tray with plenty of fat, such as vegetable oil or duck fat (do not use olive oil as it is a waste of money), turning them frequently for even cooking and crunch.”

Getting the vegetables peeled…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.