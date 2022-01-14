I’m a midwife, and rubbing your baby’s stomach isn’t going to help them with painful wind – here’s how to get them gas free in seconds.

I’m a midwife, and rubbing your baby’s stomach WON’T help them get rid of painful wind – here’s how to get them gas-free in seconds.

Burping your baby and trying to help them with trapped wind can take hours.

Well, this hack might just solve that vexing problem for good.

The Enchanted Nanny shared a tip to help any baby suffering from gas issues on Tiktok after taking her baby son to see Osteopath Lucy at The Practice in Ferndown.

There is a better way to provide relief than ‘polishing’ your baby’s tummy or rubbing it in a circular motion.

The nurse explains in the video that the ‘polishing’ motion has no effect and that parents should encourage their babies’ digestion to move.

She explains that you should take a nice wide grip on the baby’s middle and slowly rotate them clockwise, as she demonstrates.

“If tummies don’t get the chance to move, the milk can move too slowly through there, fermenting and creating wind in their tummies, which is painful,” Lucy explained.

“A lot of people will talk about bringing their legs up on a bicycle, but if they are in pain, that can be beneficial.”

“During the rest of the time, you want as much space in your tummy as possible because it allows everything to move around.”

“Lift him up and move him in a figure of eight,” Osteopath Lucy demonstrated on the baby.

“A mum of four humans who has nannied for 17 years,” the Enchanted Nanny says of herself.

“Digestive help for colicky babies or trapped wind,” she captioned the video.

Many people commented on her son’s calmness in the helpful video, with one saying, “Look at the relief on his face,” and another saying, “That baby looks so relaxed.”

“Honestly, that looks like it would feel good to me too,” another said, enviously.

“I’ll try with my 372 month old boyfriend,” one said.

“Does this work for gassy husbands as well?” inquired another, amusingly.

