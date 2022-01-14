I’m a mom, and I use this (dollar)5 tool to clean up any mess my kids make, and it saves you hours of scrubbing.

I’m a mom, and I use the (dollar)5 tool to clean up any mess my kids make, and it saves you hours of scrubbing time.

A MOTHER is so enthusiastic about a tool she discovered to help her clean up her young children’s messes that she took to the internet to tell the world about it.

The best part? It’ll only set you back (dollar)5.

In a video posted to her TikTok page, the mom, who goes by the handle @southernescape and describes herself as a “lover of all things DIY,” demonstrated her trick.

“I’ve been asked what my favorite cleaning product is, and it’s by far the cheapest,” she said as she demonstrated a blade scraper tool.

The tool was then shown scraping unidentified substances smeared in place by her children and stickers off of various surfaces around her home in the video.

“I use this every single day as a mom of three to make jobs so much easier, and it was under (dollar)5.”

The mother revealed that she bought her scraper from Lowe’s in the comments section of her video.

She also mentioned that there’s one at Walmart for under (dollar)1, but she didn’t like it.

And, in response to a viewer’s question about plastic-bladed scrapers, she stated that she prefers the traditional metal blade.

Several users left enthusiastic messages about their own scrapers in the video’s comment section, proving that the poster was not the only one who endorsed a scraper for removing unwanted messes.

“I have one in almost every room of the house,” says the author.

“These are priceless!” exclaimed another TikToker.

“However, I do use mine a lot on my glass cooktop!” said a second person.

“It saves me so much time scrubbing!”

“I bought one on Amazon too!! I love it!!” wrote another satisfied customer.

According to a study, American parents spend nine days on average cleaning their homes each year, but there are plenty of tips and tricks to help moms and dads make their cleaning tasks more efficient.

A cleaning expert, for example, revealed her exact method for sprucing up a bathroom in just 10 minutes.

In addition, a mother of five revealed how she keeps her children’s bathroom smelling fresh.

