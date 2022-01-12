I’m a mom, and I was tired of my kids misplacing their electronics cables, so I came up with a simple (dollar)15 solution.

I’m a mom who was fed up with my kids misplacing their electronics cables, so I devised a simple (dollar)15 solution.

THE WORLD OF TODAY IS RUN BY ELECTRONICS.

If you have small children, you are well aware that this results in a constant jumble of cables and chargers strewn about the house.

One mom, who goes by the online handle @HomeSweetPink, shared her tip for keeping electronic cords organized so they don’t get misplaced or stuffed in the back of a mysterious drawer.

“We’ve been using this zipper pouch system, and it’s been great,” she explained.

The woman displayed a number of small, clear pencil cases, each with a different colored zipper.

“I label the type of cord on the outside of each zipper pouch, then wrap it in a coordinating color tape,” she explained.

“iPad keyboard” was one pouch, “iPad pen” was another, “iPad” was a third, and “power bricks” was the fourth.

It’s simple to tell which cable is for what purpose thanks to the colored tape wrapped around each cord.

“You’ll know exactly what a cord is and where it belongs if you ever find one lying around,” she concluded.

Her organization tip was immediately praised by viewers:

“I would do that because I’m messy with my chargers,” one wrote.

Another said, “I just want to hand you all my money and invite you to decorate my house lol! I LOVE your style!”

“Ahhhh calling me out on my cord ball that’s in a Ziploc bag,” a third person admitted to a guilty habit we’re all familiar with.

Thank you for your assistance!!! TikTok forced me to purchase it.”

In her bio, the organization expert included a link to her Amazon shop, which contains all of these items.

