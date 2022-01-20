I’m a money expert, and I’ll show you how to make £100 before the end of the month so you don’t have to use your January overdraft.

I’m a financial expert, and here’s how to make £100 before the end of the month to avoid going into your January overdraft.

DECEMBER shenanigans can put a strain on our bank accounts in January, leaving the majority of us in need of some extra cash.

Fortunately, money expert Pete Mugleston has revealed how simple it is to earn an extra £100 by the end of the month, ensuring you don’t go without.

“The distance between payday in December and payday in January is something we all dread,” said Fabulous, MD and expert for Online Money Advisor.

“Christmas is over, New Year’s has passed, and now you must remain financially prudent until the end of January.”

“Not all hope is lost,” Pete adds, “as there are a few ways to supplement your income on the side.”

“There are a slew of apps you can download that will allow you to sell items you no longer need,” Pete explained.

“And it’s all done on your phone!”

Clear out all of your belongings and sell anything you don’t need, being as ruthless as possible.

“I’m sure your bank account will appreciate it.”

Winter, according to Pete, is an excellent time to lend a hand because many people are in need of assistance.

“Things like going out and getting groceries for someone, offering to walk people’s dogs, or offering to clean someone’s house,” he suggests.

According to Pete, babysitting is an excellent way to supplement your income if you have a free evening or weekend.

“When it comes to childcare, people are frequently crying out for help and struggling to find the right childcare for them – it could be a fantastic way to boost your income,” he said.

“Also, if someone is going away for the weekend and doesn’t want to pay to board their pet in a cattery or dog kennel, offering to pet sit for them is a fantastic option.”

It’s time to get networking if you have a particular skill.

“Networking with local businesses and offering your skills on a freelance basis can make a decent difference to your income,” the money expert said.

“You have complete control over your hours and the price you charge for your services.”

Finally, you can supplement your income by participating in online surveys that companies use to improve their products and services.

“Consumers who participate in online surveys are compensated by online survey companies…

