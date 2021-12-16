I’m a money-saving expert, and here’s how to save £1000 for a summer vacation by June 2022.

Here’s how to save £1000 for a summer vacation by June 2022, according to me, a money-saving expert.

WHILE IT MAY SEEM LIKE A LONG TIME AWAY, summer vacation is just around the corner, so it’s time to start planning that well-deserved vacation.

Even a budget getaway can be expensive, but savvy mum Kirsty Holden has some tricks up her sleeve.

The Money Saving Mum, as she’s known, runs a blog with the same name.

Now she’s sharing some of her clever money-saving tips with Fabulous, which will help you save £1,000 or more by June 2022.

Putting money in a jar or a picture frame with the intention of saving for a specific item is an easy way to save money.

“Me and the kids used to save money in a picture frame,” Kirsty explained.

It had a picture of what the money was supposed to be used for, so we could see exactly where our money was going when we put it in.

“It inspired us to put more money aside.”

Envelopes are extremely useful for saving money for a rainy day, and savvy savers have long relied on them on their path to financial independence.

The ’52 week challenge,’ as Kirsty refers to it, entails placing £10 in an envelope each week for the entire year.

This will net you £520 in 52 weeks – and that’s without even trying.

Of course, you can choose your own amount based on your budget, or double it over six months to achieve the same financial goal sooner.

“Start with £10 for the first few months and increase it by £5 every quarter,” Kirsty advised.

Another option is to take a package of 100 envelopes and write the numbers 1 to 100 on them.

Shuffle them up so the numbers aren’t in order, and choose two at random each week.

Then you simply put the amount specified on the envelope inside it – whether large or small – and within a year, you will have £5000.

Set a goal to pick out as many or as few envelopes per week for however long it takes you to reach your goal.

Another way envelopes can help you manage your expenses is to help you save without realizing it, according to Kirsty: “It’s a very beneficial money management tool to help you save without realizing it.”

“The envelope system is based on…,” she explains.

