I’m a morning person, and there are four methods that actually work if you want to start rising earlier.

SOME people are forced to get up early, while others are born with the ability to do so.

If you want to start your day earlier, an expert recommends four approaches.

In a video shared with her 878,000 TikTok followers, holistic chef and early riser Shayna Terese Taylor shared her top tips for learning to wake up early.

Setting your alarm clock to something calming and peaceful, such as birds or ocean waves, is the first thing she suggests.

This will make the transition from slumber to wakefulness more peaceful.

“Pick one that gets louder gradually!” Shayna advised someone who was worried that a soothing alarm wouldn’t wake them up.

“Mine begins with birds chirping and gradually becomes louder and more aggressive!”

She also advised you to make your bed as soon as you awoke.

On her YouTube video, she wrote, “It gives your brain a small sense of accomplishment.”

Making time to move your body, according to Shayna, can be as simple as taking your dog for a walk around the block.

Finally, she advised that planning ahead of time is the best way to ensure success in the morning.

This includes getting enough sleep, planning your outfit the night before, and even deciding where you’ll eat breakfast before it’s time to cook.

“I’m always ecstatic when I try a new recipe!” she exclaimed.

“Everyone’s rituals will be different,” Shayna wrote at the end.

“Make one that makes you want to jump out of bed!”

As she mentioned, not everyone will participate in the same ritual.

Indeed, one commenter on the video joked that it was having children that caused her to get up so early.

If you have kids and need to catch up on sleep, one mom shared a genius trick for keeping her kids from waking her up during a mid-day nap.

