I’m a mother, and I know how to nap without being disturbed.

I’m a mother, and I can nap without being bothered – my strategy always works.

GETTING A GOOD NIGHT’S REST WHILE RAISING CHILDREN IS NO EXTREMELY EASY.

One mother, on the other hand, revealed exactly what she tells her children to keep them from waking her up while she’s trying to catch up on sleep.

“Tell your kids, ‘Hey kids, I’m going to lie down.’ If you want a good solid nap where your kids won’t bother you, just say, ‘Hey kids, I’m going to lie down.’

“‘Wake me up in 30 minutes and we’re all going to work together to clean this house,” a mother, who goes by the TikTok handle That Chipper Bunch, suggested.

She concluded, “I promise they won’t wake you up.”

Some viewers were pleasantly surprised by the woman’s suggestion, and several stated that they would put it to good use.

“Why the hell haven’t I thought of this? Seven kids, in, and I’m behind on my naps,” one mom joked.

“‘You appeared to be at peace.’

I knew you needed to sleep.

“You’re welcome, mom,” another user joked, speaking in the voice of a child.

“Where was this tip years ago?!?” exclaimed another, longingly.

Another TikToking mother revealed how she feeds her five children lunch in under five minutes.

Picky eaters are common in children, especially when it comes to food.

A mother, on the other hand, shared her go-to method for keeping her children fed at all times, including while on the go.

Furthermore, a nutritionist recommended saying three things to your child if they refuse to eat their dinner.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the team at The United States Sun?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.