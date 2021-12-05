I’m a mother, and my sister-in-law has declined to attend Christmas because she’s pregnant and doesn’t want to be around my family.

My sister-in-law won’t come to Christmas because she’s pregnant and doesn’t want to be around my family.

A MOTHER OF TWO expressed her disappointment that her sister-in-law did not attend Christmas because she did not want “good fortune rubbed in her face.”

The irritated woman explained that it was extremely difficult for her to conceive her second child because she had an ectopic pregnancy and miscarried, and that she thought it was insensitive to claim she had “good fortune.”

She also stated that her sister-in-law had requested that her mother and father-in-law not attend in order for them to spend the day together.

“My husband and sister-in-law (his sister) have a strained relationship and have since childhood,” she wrote on Mumsnet.

“I’ve always gotten along well with her, but she has a competitive streak that wears you down after a while.”

“She always said we’d get married and have kids at the same time, but it didn’t work out.”

“We have two children, ages four and one, and they have been trying for their first child since June, following their May wedding.”

In light of these circumstances, the woman explained, her sister-in-law wants to change their holiday plans.

“It was agreed a long time ago that we would host my sister-in-law and husband, mother and father-in-law, as well as my parents and siblings,” she explained.

My family will stay at my in-laws’ house, which is only a mile away from us.

“My sister-in-law texted me tonight and said she won’t be able to see us over the holidays because it’s too difficult for them while they’re [trying to conceive]and she doesn’t want our ‘good fortune’ rubbed in her face.”

“She’s also stated that she would prefer her parents to decline as well so that they can spend the holiday together.”

The woman was sympathetic to the situation, but dissatisfied with the decision.

She said she won’t be able to see us over the holidays because it’s too difficult for them while they’re [trying to conceive]and she doesn’t want our ‘good fortune rubbed in her face.’

“I haven’t responded yet, but I completely understand not wanting to spend Christmas with babies when that is what you desire,” she said.

“However, in the time between my two children, I had an ectopic pregnancy, which resulted in the loss of a tube, two early miscarriages, and a 16-week miscarriage.”

“She’s aware of this because she witnessed the entire f***ing ordeal.”

“The good fortune remark has been circling in my tiny head all evening, and I’m p***ed about it; I feel like she said it that way on purpose to strike a chord.”

“I know I’m lucky to have two healthy kids, and I’m grateful for that, but f***, the youngest was a struggle, and I feel like she’s poked the best a little.”

