I’m a mother of 13, and our Christmas dinner costs £300, with gifts costing £1.5k. I put everything on my credit card, but I always regret it.

I’m a mother of 13, and our Christmas dinner costs £300, with gifts costing £1.5k. I put it all on my credit card, which I always regret.

With their brood of THIRTEEN children, Emma and Roy Hann’s CHRISTMAS is a joyful chaos.

They are awoken by Enos, 13, Eva, 12, Posy, ten, and Meg, six, who can’t wait to open their presents after wrapping gifts until 2 a.m. and sleeping for a few hours.

They try to get a few more hours of sleep before Roy, 51, a nurse practitioner, begins the monumental task of preparing lunch for not only their four children, but also Rachel, 30, Sophia, 28, Polly, 27, Charlotte, 25, Alice, 23, Annabelle, 21, Jennifer, 19, Isabella, 17, and Jonas, 16.

“Christmas Day is chaos, and we are exhausted by the end of it,” Emma, 52, who owns a cafe, says.

“We’re always up way too early, and the night before we didn’t get much sleep.”

By 5 a.m., we’ll be out of bed.

“We were worried that the bed wouldn’t hold everyone because they would all pile on some years when there were 13 of them at home.”

“We’re hoping that once the kids have opened their presents, they’ll be entertained enough for us to get a couple of extra hours of sleep.”

“The best thing about our Christmas is that it never gets old.

There are many people, a lot of laughs, and a lot of fun.”

The Hann’s Christmas dinner costs £300 and includes a 25kg mound of potatoes, an 8kg turkey, 2kg of sausages for pigs-in-blankets, piles of carrots and parsnips, plus 60 frozen Yorkshire puddings.

On Christmas Eve, the family begins peeling the vegetables while seated at two tables in the living room.

“I try to involve the kids in the preparation,” Roy says.

“They make the stuffing every time, and the older girls assist me with peeling and cooking.”

We try to eat lunch at 2 p.m., but it’s never easy to get the timing just right.

“We now have a large range cooker with two ovens, but we still don’t have enough space to cook in.”

Then you’re in a panic.

“Polly will bring a cheese grazing board and Rachel will make a dessert if the older ones join us for Christmas dinner.”

That way, it won’t be entirely out of our own pockets.”

The couple, who do not rely on government assistance and claim to be self-sufficient,

