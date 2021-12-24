I’m a mother of four, and I use a clever number trick to turn opening Christmas presents into a giant scavenger hunt for my kids.

A MOTHER OF FOUR has revealed how she turned her children’s Christmas gifts into a scavenger hunt.

@savvi.soul, a TikToker, shared a video showing how she numbers each gift under the tree.

After that, each child is given a card with a list of all the numbers that correspond to them, which they must find under the tree.

“As a mother of four, I do things a little differently, so there’s some mystery,” Harmony explained.

“Instead of names, I make a scavenger hunt out of it.”

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years or more, and it’s by far their favorite holiday tradition.”

Over 100,000 people have liked her video, with one commenting, “OMG I haven’t wrapped a thing yet and I can totally do this!”

“My mom did that, but she misplaced the paper with the key, so we just opened random gifts and she told us who they belonged to,” another joked.

“Growing up, we just each had our own wrapping paper!” a third added. “I only have two now, but I still do it with my kids.”

