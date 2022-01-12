I’m a mother of four who despises clutter, so here are five simple, low-cost ways to keep your kids’ rooms tidy without putting in too much effort.

Have you ever felt like you were fighting a losing battle to keep your kids’ rooms clean?

A wise mother of four has revealed five simple and low-cost ways to keep her family clean and organized.

Arin Jura, known on TikTok as @arinsolange, shared a video titled “5 kid-proof organization items.”

The first tip was to use zip-top storage bags for puzzles, games, and magnets.

She then showed how, at the end of the day, she hides all of her kids’ teddies, stuffed animals, and blankets in a zip-up ottoman cushion.

She went on to say, “This hanging organiser stores all the small clutter,” referring to tip three.

Her fourth piece of advice is to buy plastic trays with sections for coloring pens and pencils.

“Last but not least,” she said, “there are the hanging baskets that accumulate on the main floor and must be moved upstairs.”

Her video has over 15,000 likes, and her ideas have been praised by many.

“The baskets are brilliant!” exclaimed one person.

“OK, I’m actually going to buy everything,” said another.

