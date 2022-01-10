I’m a mother of ten, and this Christmas I spent (dollar)16k on the kids, including custom wrapping paper – trolls say it’s too much.

I’m a mother of ten, and this Christmas I spent (dollar)16k on my children, including custom wrapping paper – trolls say it’s excessive.

A MOTHER OF TEN has revealed the astronomical cost of Christmas for her children this year, admitting that she and her husband spent more than (dollar)16,000 on their children.

Alicia Dougherty used TikTok to explain what she and her husband spent money on for their kids, including new bikes, iPhones, and Nintendo Switches.

Alicia began her video by asking, “How much did we spend on Christmas for our ten kids?”

First and foremost, each child received a brand new bike, as well as new helmets, at a cost to the parents of (dollar)3,419.90.

The helmets, as well as two Nintendo Switch consoles, a laptop, toys, and games, were purchased on Amazon for a total of (dollar)5,571.53.

The family’s two oldest sons received brand new iPhone 13s with “all the accessories” – each costing around (dollar)800.

Alicia also spent (dollar)200 on custom wrapping paper with each child’s name printed on it.

Other expenses included (dollar)2000 for gifts for the children’s biological siblings (six of Alicia’s ten children are adopted) and a plane ticket for one of their biological mothers to visit.

They also spent (dollar)240 on matching shoes and outfits for family photos, as well as matching family pyjamas for Christmas Day.

The total cost of the holiday meal was (dollar)807.58, plus (dollar)542.30 for stocking stuffers, for a total of (dollar)16,541.78.

The video’s commenters were divided over Alicia’s admission of how much she spent on Christmas.

While some criticized the family for flaunting their wealth, others argued that it is their right to spend their money as they see fit.

One person wrote, “I’m glad my family never put a premium on expensive gifts.”

“Our gifts were simple, and we had a good time together.”

“Not everyone is a millionaire.”

“It’s fantastic that Mr. and Mrs. XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Someone else commented, “Santa could provide such a wonderful Christmas for the children, but it would be inappropriate to reveal the total cost of everything.”

“That’s awesome!!! You gave your kids and their families an amazing Christmas,” someone else countered.

“It’s totally worth it.”

I wish you all the best for 2022!”

“However, their happiness is priceless,” another person agreed.

