I’m a mother of ten, and this is what my weekly (dollar)1k shop looks like… I need a trolley just for the toilet paper alone.

I’m a mother of ten, and this is what my weekly (dollar)1k shop looks like… I need a trolley just for the toilet paper.

FEEDING and watering a family can be costly.

The grocery bill for Alicia Dougherty, a mother of ten, can easily reach four figures.

Alicia shared a video on TikTok of herself and her daughter going grocery shopping at BJ’s Wholesale Club.

“We needed paper towels and toilet paper,” she explained, adding that she had also picked up some birthday presents for one of her ten children.

She had a cart full of fresh produce, including satsumas, grapes, apples, celery, salad, and avocados, in addition to bottled water and other beverages.

She then went to the dairy section and purchased six packs of grated cheese, cheese strings, and cream cheese, as well as a large quantity of yoghurts.

Chicken noodle soups, which Alicia was “really excited about,” as well as frozen aisle items, were also added to the cart.

Then came meat, with minced beef, pepperoni, hot dogs, and bacon being among the items purchased.

Alicia does a lot of baking as a busy mom, so she needed to stock up on baking supplies while on the road, including a huge bag of granulated sugar.

The couple had to make all of their purchases through the self-checkout because it was the only one open.

And how much does it cost to go shopping?

A mind-boggling $1,007.

Regardless, Alicia admitted that the store didn’t have everything she wanted and that she’d have to “go to a different store tomorrow for the rest.”

One person commented on the video, “Damn (dollar)1000 for groceries and it still didn’t have things u need.”

Others argued that the total bill for the 99 items was low, with one commenting, “1,007 dollars for 99 items? that’s awesome.I wish it was that cheap here.”

