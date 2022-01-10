I’m a mother of three, and all three of my children share the same birthday – my eldest was so upset that there’s no way I’m going to risk a fourth.

I’m a mother of three, and all three of my children share the same birthday – my eldest was so upset that I’m not going to risk a fourth.

A mother expressed her surprise that all three of her children have the same birthday in January.

Sinead Cottam is the mother of two sons and a daughter, all of whom were born on January 11th.

People don’t believe her when she tells them Lewis, 11, Shae, five, and Demi, two, overcame impossible odds to celebrate their birthdays together, according to the Scarborough native.

Lewis, Sinead’s eldest son, was born two days after his due date on January 9, 2010, and is now 12 years old.

He relished being an only child – and having his birthday all to himself – until Sinead gave birth to his younger brother Shae on January 11, 2016, four days early.

Sinead, a single mother, gave birth to Shae on Lewis’s sixth birthday.

“We had planned to go out for a birthday tea party after school,” she continued, “but Shae decided to come early on his birthday, so Lewis went to my mother and father’s house.”

“He wasn’t pleased.”

Shae, who will be six years old next week, was supposed to be born on Lewis’ birthday, but Sinead refused.

“His due date was the 15th, and I expected him to be late, so it never occurred to me that they might share a birthday,” she explained. “But when I started having pains at home in the early hours of the morning, I knew he was going to surprise us all and steal his brother’s birthday.”

“I thought becoming a big brother was a wonderful present for Lewis, but he wasn’t overly impressed at first.”

“Lewis was six at the time, and he wasn’t happy the first time we shared his birthday; little did I know it would happen again.”

Sinead was expecting her first child three years later, on January 15th, the same day as Shae’s due date.

Demi, their younger sister, was born four days prematurely on January 11, 2019.

“They were overjoyed for a little sister, but due to late complications, I needed a C-Section, and I couldn’t believe my ears when the midwife told me the only date available was January 11,” Sinead explained.

“I was completely taken aback at first, and I said no.”

“I explained that both of my sons had the same birthday, but it had to be that day.”

I even asked them to double-check.”

Sinead had a limited amount of time to prepare her boys for the fact that their little sister would be joining them on their special date, in contrast to Shae’s quick arrival.

