I’m a mother of two, and because my children refuse to listen, I’ve devised a simple method of obtaining what I desire on a consistent basis.

I’m a mother of two, and because my children never listen, I’ve devised a simple method for getting what I want every time.

A MOTHER OF TWIN CHILDREN admitted that she has trouble getting her children to listen to her.

She did, however, reveal the trick she employs to get them to do what she wants every time with minimal fuss.

On her popular TikTok page, Marcella Collier, a certified positive discipline parent educator and owner of High Impact Club, explained how she gets her kids to listen to her.

Marcella appears in the video several times warning her children that their time at the park is almost up.

When it was time to leave, her children refused, with one of them stating emphatically, “No.”

Rather than becoming enraged and yelling at her children, she quickly devised a different strategy that would still get them home.

She said, “I’ve had an idea.”

“Let’s pick a few more acorns, put them in my pocket, and show Daddy.”

Her solution was dubbed a “transitional activity” because it kept her from having a power struggle with her children.

“It didn’t work out with the reminders.”

Marcella explained, “The transitional activity did.”

“It’s not that one is better than the other; you just need to have more than one positive discipline tool under your belt,” she continued.

Marcella is one of many parents who practice gentle parenting, which involves raising children without using traditional punishment methods.

One mother, for example, stated that she does not give her children a timeout when they misbehave.

Instead, she punishes them or teaches them about what they did wrong and why they should never do it again.

Also, rather than forcing her children to accept a hug from an adult, another parent shared that she is teaching her children about consent and allowing them to choose whether or not they want to receive one.

