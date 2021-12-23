I’m a mother of two who couldn’t afford Christmas fairy lights two years ago, but now I’ve paid off £35k in debt – here’s how I did it.

I’m a mother of two who couldn’t afford Christmas lights two years ago, but now I’ve paid off £35k in debt – here’s how I did it.

Chloe Symonds, a mother of two, explained that she was drowning in debt in 2019 and couldn’t afford to pay for Christmas.

The wise saver decided that enough was enough and turned the situation around to achieve financial independence.

“It was the missing Christmas lights,” the 31-year-old carer from Ireland’s County Leitrim recalled.

“Replacing them would have only cost a few pounds, but that was money we didn’t have.”

“It wasn’t until I looked at the tree and my two wonderful boys in December 2019 that I realized how serious our financial issues were.”

Chloe thought she was succeeding in life for years.

“My family had no money when I was growing up,” she explained.

Taking on debt was not regarded as a negative experience.”

Chloe and George met when she was 17 and had their first child, Tyler, when she was 22.

“We were painfully broke,” she explained.

We had to borrow money to attend Tyler’s first wedding because we couldn’t afford it otherwise.

“Without hesitation, we took out a £250 payday loan.”

For the past two years, one payday loan has followed the other.

“One was for a fancy £330 car seat I was dying to have,” she explained.

It was all ours with just one loan.”

They took out a £9,300 car loan in 2015 when their second son Darragh was born.

“I wasn’t working because I was caring for Tyler, who had anoxic seizures,” Chloe explained.

I felt relieved and excited when the loan was approved, and we now had this nice car.

We were climbing the social ladder!

“After that, I got a van loan and a credit card.”

I thought we were doing a fantastic job.

“Why not?” we reasoned, “if we could meet the repayments.”

When Chloe got engaged in 2017, she decided on a low-key, low-cost wedding.

“I was going to bake the cake and serve stew for dinner to the guests,” she explained.

However, I was told I couldn’t do it.”

They used a £10,000 credit card to pay for their wedding, which was more than the £7,600 they had budgeted.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Of course, that became our new ‘budget,” Chloe explained.

I became fixated on obtaining the ‘Chiavari’ chairs that I’d seen in wedding movies.

George thought I was insane, but I refused to give up!

“George is a magpie who enjoys collecting shiny, expensive items.

I’m a philanthropist who enjoys spending money on others.

“We didn’t have a contingency fund.”

We’d just put it on the card if something went wrong.”

The couple were desperate to get out of their rented home in 2019.

“We were tired of our noisy neighbors and wanted to get away from them,” Chloe explained.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.