I’m a mother of two with a cat tattooed on my bikini line, which has been altered by stretch marks and looks incredibly trashy.

A MARRIED mother and pageant queen has spoken out about how she despises her tattoos, which she got as a teenager.

When Dionne John, 43, of Taunton, Somerset, was 18 years old, she got a tattoo of a panther and a tiger.

She now conceals them with makeup, clothing, and hair extensions.

“When I was a teenager, I decided to join the tattoo craze,” Dionne said.

“My act of rebellion was a tiger on my shoulder and a panther on my bikini line because I liked cats – both of which are very dark.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“I regretted it within a few years.”

“I’d be asked if I was a ‘pussy cat’ or a ‘catty cat.’

“People would tell me how bad the tattoos were done.

“When I was in my twenties, I started covering them up because they looked trashy.”

“Now as Mrs Taunton Universe and a pageant contestant.”

“To keep people from seeing them, I have to wear special makeup on my shoulders.”

“I wouldn’t mind if the tattoo made a statement or was done properly.”

“However, mine are terrible.”

“As a result of stretch marks from having a child, the tattoo on my bikini line has been altered.”

“I can’t wear two outfits at the same time.”

“I’ve spent hundreds of pounds trying to find the perfect concealer, and now I use derma blend cover up.”

“However, if I cover one shoulder, I’ll have to cover my entire back.”

“When I’m on stage doing pageants, my makeup tends to run, wreaking havoc on my overall appearance.”

“When I walk the runway, I use hair extensions, derma-blend coverup makeup, and even capes for my evening gowns and swimsuits.”

“Those tattoos cost me around £120 when I was younger, and now I’m spending five times that on makeup trying to cover them up.”

“It’s costly, but it’s my only choice until I can get those lasers.”

“I’m saving up for laser treatment, but I’m terrified of having it done.”

It’s very expensive, and I have a child, so it’s even more difficult.

“I believe that a tattoo is often a lifelong commitment, not just a rebellious act.”

In other news, a woman’s tattoo experience went so badly wrong that she is now warning others to be cautious about where they get their ink done.

Furthermore, this innocent flower tattoo turned out to be a disaster, and it’s frequently misinterpreted as something extremely offensive.

In the meantime, a woman was in tears after her boyfriend’s first attempt at…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.