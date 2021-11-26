I’m a mother, which is why I never tell my children that their gifts are from Santa Claus.

I’m a mother, which is why I never tell my children that their gifts come from Santa.

Christmas is approaching, and one mother has revealed why she never tells her children that their gifts are from Santa Claus.

@claire_beary, a TikTok user, said her six-year-old frequently inquires as to why some children receive numerous gifts while others receive none.

Claire claims she has a clever way of explaining things to her child in order to help him understand.

“Don’t forget to explain to your children this year that you buy the presents and send them to Santa for him and his elves to choose what they get,” Claire said on TikTok.

“Rather than some children being perplexed as to why some children receive more and others receive less, some children wonder why some children receive more and others receive less.”

“At Christmas, children don’t need to feel insufficient or unloved and wonder what they did wrong.”

“I always explain to my 6-year-old that some parents simply don’t have a lot of pennies to buy presents,” she added.

Hundreds of people have liked her post, but the comments are divided.

Some parents praised her idea, with one declaring, “Love this.”

Others, on the other hand, believe she is overthinking the situation.

“Let them believe in magic while they can,” one person suggested.

“I personally don’t understand why it matters,” another added.

When kids return to school, they have completely forgotten what they received for Christmas.”

We previously discussed how Lush fans are ecstatic that the Snow Fairy scented candle has finally been released.

The Radfords, Britain’s most famous family, put up the first Christmas tree after revealing they spent £5,000 on gifts for their 22 children.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]