I’m a mother who has never taught her children to share, and I don’t believe you should either.

I’m a mother who has never taught her children to share, and I don’t think you should either.

In a TikTok video, a mother explained why she hasn’t taught her children to share.

Tricia, who is thought to be from the United States, uploaded the video to her Instagram account, hotmessperfectionest, where it has received over two million views.

Tricia uses gentle parenting, a popular parenting technique that focuses on building a relationship with your children based on their willingness and choices, rather than using punishment to teach them.

“Some of you are going to be shocked by this, but I did not teach my children to share when they were younger,” Tricia explained.

“It’s shocking, to say the least (in terms of sharing).”

“We’d go to a lot of playgroups, and my child would occasionally have a toy that another child wanted.”

“My child really wants to play with the toy that you have,” Tricia said. “Do you think you could be nice and share with my kid?”

“Stop playing with the toy and give it to my kid to make them happy,” Tricia continued.

Tricia stated that she would intervene and inform the parent that her child would have to wait until Tricia’s child had finished playing with it.

She claimed that a lot of parents didn’t like it and that she would ask Tricia if she didn’t teach her child to share if she didn’t teach her child to share.

She stated that she would always respond with a no, but not in the traditional manner.

She described the traditional approach to teaching children to share as follows: “Child A has something that child B wants, so we take it from child A to make child B happy.”

This, according to Tricia, demonstrates to child A that the feelings, wants, and desires of child B are more important than Kid A’s boundaries and feelings.

“I believe it is critical that we teach our children not only that they have boundaries, but that others must respect them,” she continued.

“Both children and adults.”

Tricia then demonstrates to her users how she teaches her children to share without overstepping their boundaries.

So, if another child wanted her child’s toy, she would sit down and tell her child that another child would like to play with the toy they currently have, and she would ask her child to let her know when they were finished with it so she could give the toy to the other child.

If her child was playing with the toy for an extended period of time, she said she would set a timer for them and ask them to find…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.