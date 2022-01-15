I’m a new mom, and my babygrow storage hack will save you a ton of space – and it’s super simple.

A MOTHER OF TWO has devised a brilliant way to store babygrows that only requires a few hangers.

Macy McCaslin used TikTok to share a video of her ingenious hack, which involves hanging baby outfits upside down.

She then pops the onesies into the wardrobe with the help of the poppers.

“I have a mom hack for you if you’re a mom and your baby is still in onesies,” she said in the video.

“Whip your onesies over, snap them, and hang three on a hanger – it not only frees up space, but it also allows you to see what you have.”

Macy’s hack was widely praised, with one mother writing, “Super smart!”

Another wrote, “Omg I’m going to do this!”

“Just the other day, I was thinking about how I don’t have enough drawer space.”

“I was just redoing my son’s closet and ran out of hangers,” another person said.

You came to the rescue!

“I’m 34 weeks pregnant and started washing all of baby boy’s clothes today, I’m totally doing this when I take them out of the dryer tonight!!!!” a pregnant woman wrote, before adding, “thanks!”

Others liked the concept but admitted they lacked the patience to put it into practice at home.

“I’m not ashamed to admit I don’t have the patience for this, and everything is thrown aimlessly into drawers,” one mother wrote, “but this is a cute idea!!”

“No shame at all, girl!!! You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do!” Macy responded.

